Namibia Strongly Condemns US Blockade of Cuba at UN General Assembly

Staff Reporter

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 2 — The Republic of Namibia has resolutely called for the cessation of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba during the United Nations General Assembly.

In her speech before the plenary on November 1, the Namibian representative vehemently condemned Cuba’s unwarranted inclusion on Washington’s State Sponsors of Terrorism list and ardently advocated for its removal. She also underscored the fact that over 80 percent of the Cuban population has endured the blockade’s effects since birth, emphasizing the imperative need for the Cuban people to fully enjoy the progress of their nation.

The Namibian representative further invoked the recent statement by Namibian President Hage Geingob, who contended that lifting the US sanctions against Cuba would lead to an enhanced quality of life and social progress for the Cuban people. She also highlighted the disconcerting failure to implement United Nations resolutions against the blockade, which continues to erode the principles of multilateralism and erode the credibility of the United Nations.

In conclusion, the Namibian representative implored the international community to unite in the pursuit of the objective to terminate the US blockade. She called upon Washington to initiate constructive dialogue with Cuba based on the principles of equality among States and respect for sovereignty, ultimately aiming for a brighter future for both nations.

Namibia’s unwavering call for an end to the US blockade of Cuba aligns with the growing international consensus against this outdated policy. In recent years, the United Nations General Assembly has repeatedly adopted resolutions urging the termination of the blockade. However, the United States has persistently disregarded these resolutions.

The US blockade of Cuba is a vestige of the Cold War era and has no place in the 21st century. It flagrantly violates the human rights of the Cuban people and constitutes a significant hindrance to Cuba’s economic development. The international community must sustain the pressure on the United States to lift the blockade and normalize relations with Cuba.