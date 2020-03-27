UK health secretary tests positive for coronavirus

LONDON, March 27 -- British Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was confirmed to have the novel coronavirus. Hancock said that "thankfully my symptoms are mild" and he is working from home. The health secretary said he had received medical advice to take a test after experiencing "mild symptoms", but would "hopefully" be able to end his self-isolation period next Thursday. He tweeted that it is "vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS (National Health Service) & save lives." His confirmation came shortly after Johnson had tested positive for coronavirus. The prime minister said that he developed mild symptoms over the past 24 hours, including a temperature and cough. The prime minister is self-isolating in Downing Street, and said he will "continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus." Earlier Friday, British Labour deputy leadership frontrunner Angela Rayner said she is also self-isolating after developing coronavirus symptoms. Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. Official data showed that as of Thursday the number of confirmed COVID-9 cases in Britain hit 11,658 and the death toll reached 578 as the number of people who died with coronavirus jumped by more than 100 in a day for the first time since the outbreak in the country. Xinhua

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Matt Hancock arrives in Downing Street, London, for a cabinet meeting.