President Geingob to open SPYL meeting tomorrow

By Nankali za Muserengwa

WINDHOEK – President Hage Geingob who is also the ruling Swapo party president is scheduled to open the Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) central committee meeting at the Parliament building tomorrow at 14h00.

This was announced by the spokesperson of the youth league Gerson Dumeni early this week.

The central committee is the highest decision-making body of the youth league between congresses.

President Geingob is currently in the Kunene region where he was set to officially open the Opuwo trade fair today.

Although Dumeni could not comment on the agenda of Saturday’s CC meeting, sources close to the SPYL politics and goings-on said the meeting is to decide on the date and venue of its upcoming congress.

The meeting is also expected to endorse the candidature of 39-year-old Emphraim Nekongo, the incumbent SPYL secretary, who was nominated by the National Executive Committee (NEC) three weeks ago to serve a second term as SPYL secretary.

According to the SPYL constitution, the league’s secretary can serve in that position until he/she reaches the age of 45 years old.

Other members of the party can only be in the youth league up to the age of 35 and many of the current NEC and CC members who have reached 35 years will leave youth politics at the upcoming congress due to the age limit.

Of all the wings of the ruling party, only the Swapo Party Women’s Council (SPWC) held its congress as the Swapo gears up towards the watershed 7th congress later this year.

Meanwhile, President Geingob announced yesterday the passing on of his auntie “Ousie” Hendrina who was 87.