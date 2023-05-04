Bank Windhoek Awards Top Northern Estate Agents Despite Challenges

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, May 4 — Bank Windhoek recently announced the winners of its Annual Northern Estate Agents Awards, recognizing Georgina Tjingaete of Jolly T. Real Estate, Timoteus Iita from Regent Real Estates, and Simeon Iita from Hippo Real Estate as the top three estate agents for the northern region. Tjingaete also won the gold award for the estate agent with the highest volume of transactions.

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services and Specialist Finance, James Chapman, delivered a keynote address at the awards ceremony and discussed the challenges the property industry faced during 2022, including high inflation, interest rate adjustments, and the scarcity of serviced land and expensive building materials.

Despite the challenges, Chapman praised the resilience of the property industry and acknowledged the difficult year the estate agents faced. Tjingaete and Simeon Iita agreed with Chapman that it was a challenging year and that they did their best to make it work. Elvis Hambabi, who spoke on behalf of Timoteus Iita, said that they tried their best to make it through.

The estate agents also expressed their gratitude to Bank Windhoek for recognizing their hard work and providing motivation to continue working hard. Tjingaete shared that she uses social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook to advertise houses, while Simeon Iita said he always works hard to improve his previous performance.

Chapman concluded the ceremony by thanking the estate agents for choosing Bank Windhoek as their preferred financial service provider and praising the bank’s commitment to being a relationship bank. – Namibia Daily News