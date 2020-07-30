Bank Windhoek to donate its Virtual Relay proceeds to Twaloloka.



Windhoek, July 30, Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack, announced that the Bank’s Virtual Relay proceeds would go toward assisting Walvis Bay’s Twaloloka informal settlement residents who experienced a devastating fire, on Sunday, 26 July, which destroyed homes and left hundreds homeless.

A first for Namibia, the Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay is a charity-based event, which aims to encourage a healthy lifestyle and enhanced physical fitness to mitigate the risks of COVID-19. Normally after the event, the money raised is given to various charitable initiatives countrywide. “The magnitude and impact of the devastating fire that broke out on Sunday, 26 July in Twaloloka, resulted in the Bank unanimously earmarking the proceeds to the community,” said Pack. “As a connector of positive change, we understand that our community needs us more than ever as they continue to fight both COVID-19 and homelessness due to the fire.”

Pack said Bank Windhoek would engage the relevant authorities to ensure the donations reaches the Twaloloka informal settlement residents. “We will continue to assess the situation and see how we can best assist in the future,” she said.

An inclusive charity event

The highly anticipated Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay will take place this coming weekend, on Saturday, 1 August until Sunday, 2 August 2020. In collaboration with Farm Windhoek Fitness, all you have to do to participate as a four-member team is to logon to Webscorer.com. After registering via Webscorer.com, the four-member team will either run or fast walk their combined distance wherever they are in the country. Registration closes at noon Sunday, 2 August 2020. The entry fee per team is N$120.

The Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay will see participants compete in three categories: women, men, and mixed groups. The combined categories could include two from either of the two main categories or three males and one female, while the men’s team can comprise three males plus a female or just a four-all male group. Participating teams can choose to run or fast-walk 21.1 kilometres (km), 42.2km, or 63.3km, on the road, track or a treadmill.

Participants in the Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay stand a chance to win cash prizes, as well as have an opportunity to take part in lucky draws and best team photo competitions on social media with #BWRelay2020. “This event hopes to affect positive change and assist with uplifting the lives of the communities in which Bank Windhoek operates,” concluded Pack.

NDN Reporter