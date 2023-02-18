Trending Now
Death toll in Türkiye exceeds 40,000 after earthquakes
Death toll in Türkiye exceeds 40,000 after earthquakes

February 18, 2023

ANKARA, Feb. 18 — The death toll from two major earthquakes that struck southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6 has risen to 40,642, the country’s disaster agency said Saturday.

Search and rescue efforts will be largely completed as of Sunday evening, Yunus Sezer, head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said at a press conference.

The emergency work was concentrated in southern Hatay province, which was hit hardest in last week’s quakes, he said, adding that the disaster agency had nearly 13,000 personnel working in the area.

A total of 430,000 people were evacuated from the earthquake area, Sezer said.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras at 4:17 a.m. local time (0117 GMT), followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake a few minutes later in the country’s southern province of Gaziantep and a magnitude 7.6 earthquake at 1:24 p.m. local time (1024 GMT) in the Kahramanmaras Province.  (Xinhua)

