AU urges belligerents to stop fighting to facilitate countries’ battle against COVID-19

ADDIS ABABA, March 29 -- The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, has called on all warring parties, whereever they may be in Africa and elsewhere, to immediately stop fighting and engage in lasting ceasefire to give a chance to peacemaking efforts. The outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, which is killing thousands and weakening economies across the globe, is a call on all humanity to do its utmost to defeat this pandemic, said the Chairperson in a statement later Saturday. In this period of the global tragedy brought by the corona virus, the Chairperson said that it is a moral and humanitarian obligation for all warring parties, where ever they may be in Africa, to immediately stop fighting to facilitate the measures being taken by the AU member states and other actors to combat and defeat the corona virus pandemic. The success of these measures will considerably contribute to advancing peace, governance and development in Africa, he has noted. The Chairperson recalls that in their Solemn Declaration of 25 May 2013, on the occasion of the OAU/AU 50th Anniversary held in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, African leaders committed to take the necessary steps, including in particular addressing root causes of conflicts, to silence the guns and wars in Africa by 2020. The Chairperson reiterated that Africa has achieved important milestones towards realizing the objective set by the leaders, as evidenced by the ongoing implementation of the AU theme of the year 2020 -- Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa's Development, in line with the vision in AU Agenda 2063 and 2030 UN Agenda for Sustainable Development. During its latest meeting, the Bureau of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government has decided to establish a continental anti-COVID-19 fund to be used in the battle against the novel Coronavirus outbreak in Africa. The Bureau has agreed for immediate contribution of 12.5 million U.S. dollars as seed funding. As the continent is endeavoring to deal with the epidemic, and the 55-member pan-African bloc recently noted that Africa's response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has received a major boost, after the donation of medical equipment by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation last week. Massive medical supplies donated by China's Jack Ma Foundation to 54 African countries arrived last Sunday in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, and the donation is being distributed to the African countries. The AU has hailed the generous donation by the Chinese e-commerce giant to the continent. Xinhua