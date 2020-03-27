Imperfect Love,” Chinese TV drama depicting women’s independent growth released

BEIJING, March 27 -- "Imperfect Love," a Chinese TV drama depicting contemporary women's independent growth and self-improvement, hit online platforms Friday. Starring renowned actresses Zhou Xun, Kara Hui and Angie Chiu and actor Huang Jue, it tells the story of a group of women with distinct personalities by following multiple relationship lines of the protagonist Lin Xuzhi. "The attitude demonstrated by them as females in the pursuit of independence and self-improvement in areas from personality to emotions is the very 'she power' we intend to convey to audiences," said the show's chief producer Zhang Na. The 22-episode drama will be broadcast on video streaming platforms Tencent Video and iQiyi with two episodes each evening from Fridays through Sundays, according to its official Weibo account. "Imperfect Love" is a remake of the 2010 Japanese TV drama "Mother." In the original show, an elementary school teacher realizes that a female student's mother is abusing her. Her maternal instincts kick in, and she decides to bring the girl into her own care. Xinhua