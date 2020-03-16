Attorney General no longer a member of parliament.

Windhoek March 16-President Geingob this afternoon announced the new line up of ministries for his second term. In his second term the office of attorney general has been removed out parliament. The attorney general will be an invited guest to parliamentary meetings no longer part of parliament .

The office of the attorney general will be responsible for the principal Legal Adviser to the President and Government, exercising oversight responsibility for the Prosecutor General and serving as a repository of all Agreements signed and/or ratified by Namibian government .

Julia Jeremiah Nekwaya

info@namibiadailynews.info