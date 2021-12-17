Trending Now
Home International At least 5 dead as powerful typhoon lashes Philippines
At least 5 dead as powerful typhoon lashes Philippines
(211216) -- CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Dec. 16, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Members of the Philippine Coast Guard rescue residents from the flood brought by typhoon Rai in Cagayan de Oro City, the Philippines, Dec. 16, 2021. Typhoon Rai, one of the strongest battering the Philippines this year, made landfall in Siargao Island in the southern Philippines on Thursday afternoon, the Philippines' weather bureau said. Thousands of residents along its path were forced to be evacuated to safety. (Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Xinhua)
International

At least 5 dead as powerful typhoon lashes Philippines

December 17, 2021

MANILA, Dec. 17  — At least five people have died as powerful Typhoon Rai pounded the Philippines, according to authorities and local media.
Ricardo Jalad, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) executive director, said his office verified a report that a man from the northern Mindanao region in Southern Philippines died after a fallen tree hit him.
The local media also reported that four others died in areas hit by Rai. The NDRRMC said these deaths are being verified.
The NDRRMC has yet to release the official report on the deaths and damage caused by the typhoon, which continues to batter parts of the country on Friday.
Typhoon Rai, the 15th powerful cyclone to batter the Philippines, made landfall on Thursday afternoon, unleashing fierce winds and heavy rains that triggered flash floods that left villages submerged and people appealing for rescue.
On Friday at 2:00 p.m. local time, the state weather bureau said Rai was spotted 155 km away from Puerto Princesa City in Palawan province. It is forecast to exit the Philippines on Saturday.
Rai also felled trees, damaged roads, destroyed houses and buildings, and caused a massive power outage in the central and southern Philippines.
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) used rubber boats and ropes to evacuate people, including a month-old baby placed in a basin to protect from floodwaters.
Local emergency workers were busy clearing roads of fallen trees on Thursday.
Bohol Governor Arthur Yap said the rescuers could not function well due to the severity of Rai. He told radio DZBB that even his home was flooded, which reached the second floor. His household members were trapped on the rooftop.
He said at least 100 families in the province were trapped on the roofs, adding that they are trying to bring boats and rescue the affected residents.
“Loboc River is still rising. Hundreds of families are trapped in rooftops right now. The rain has been really heavy since yesterday afternoon. The winds are very powerful,” he added.
Anthony Demalerio, head of Bohol provincial disaster risk reduction and management office, said search and rescue operations are ongoing in the central Philippine province.
Demalerio said they are checking reports about some casualties. He said the province has difficulty collating data from the field due to a power outage. “The batteries of mobile phones have run out, making it difficult to contact those in the other towns,” he said.
“Last night was terrible, but now the sun is up,” he told radio DZBB.
Rai, packing sustained winds of 155 km per hour and gusts of up to 215 km per hour, is blowing away to the sea. – XINHUA

Post Views: 52
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UN appeals to South Sudan leaders to stop...

September 7, 2021

Uganda hails China’s support in infrastructural dev’t

July 21, 2021

Taliban names remaining ministers in Afghan caretaker gov’t

September 21, 2021

No legal basis, mechanism to hold China liable...

July 30, 2021

Canada bans travelers from southern Africa due to...

November 26, 2021

UN chief urges all stakeholders to help WHO’s...

October 7, 2021

Thousands in Australia sign petition asking government to...

September 4, 2021

NGOs raise concern over ARVs shortage in Zimbabwe

September 28, 2017

WHO’s 2nd COVID-19 origins probe seen as Tedros’s...

July 31, 2021

Zimbabwe struggling to clear debt to S. Africa’s...

September 27, 2017



100% secure your website.