veld fires burn 2.5 mln hectares in total to date
veld fires burn 2.5 mln hectares in total to date

December 17, 2021

WINDHOEK, Dec. 17 — The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism on Friday cautioned citizens and visitors to be careful during festivities as most people will make use of fire during various activities like picnics and outside barbeques on an open fire.

Namibia experienced disturbing veld fires that caused significant damages to the environment with an approximate total of 2.5 million hectares burnt since the start of the fire season to date, the Ministry of Environment spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda said in a ministerial festive message statement.

“We wish to remind our citizens that the fire season continues until January and therefore encourage that preventative measures should continue to be observed during this festive season,” Muyunda said, adding that precautionary measures must be engaged and ensure the fire is fully extinguished thereafter.
Meanwhile, Muyunda further encouraged and urged all Namibians and visitors to observe environmental protection during this festive season. – XINHUA

