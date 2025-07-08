China urges U.S. to stop interfering in issues related to Xizang

BEIJING, July 8 — A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday urged the United States to cease interfering in issues related to Xizang and stop sending wrong signals to “Xizang independence” forces in any form.

According to media reports, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent greetings to the Dalai Lama for his 90th birthday on July 5, and made certain remarks on issues related to Xizang.

When asked for comments at a daily press briefing, spokesperson Mao Ning said that matters related to Xizang are purely China’s internal affairs and brook no interference from external forces.

“As is widely known, the 14th Dalai Lama is a political exile who has long engaged in anti-China separatist activities and seeks to separate Xizang from China under the guise of religion,” said Mao, adding that the 14th Dalai Lama and the so-called “Tibetan government-in-exile” have no right at all to represent the people of Xizang, let alone determine its future.

Guided by the Communist Party of China’s strategic approach to governing Xizang in the new era, the region today enjoys a thriving economy and a harmonious and stable society, Mao said.

She added that cultural traditions in Xizang are protected and carried forward, while the rights and freedoms of all ethnic groups, including religious beliefs and the use and development of their own languages, are fully guaranteed.

“The international community has recognized this, and the United States has no right to make irresponsible comments,” Mao said.

“We urge the United States to be fully cognizant of the importance and sensitivity of issues related to Xizang, see clearly the anti-China and separatist nature of the 14th Dalai Lama clique and honor the commitments it has made to China on issues related to Xizang,” she added. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 33