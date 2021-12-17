Fans must show vaccine pass to attend AFCON games: officials

YAOUNDE, Dec. 17 — Cameroonian sports and health officials and Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Thursday, proof of vaccination and presentation of a negative COVID-19 test result will be mandatory to attend next month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The announcement was made in a joint statement signed by Cameroon’s ministers for sport and health, vice president of Cameroon’s football federation and CAF general secretary and read during a press conference in Cameroon’s capital city Yaounde.

“Supporters may only enter stadiums to attend matches if they are fully vaccinated and are able to show a negative PCR test result that is no older than 72 hours or a negative antigen test result no older than 24 hours,” the statement said and added that CAF will use an “independent, internationally recognized” laboratory to test national team players and their delegations.

The announcement came at a time of growing speculation the tournament could be canceled or postponed again due to resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

“COVID-19 curve is sharply down in Cameroon. A COVID-free African Cup of Nations is therefore guaranteed,” Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie said.

The Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6 next year. The biennial competition has been moved twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. –XINHUA