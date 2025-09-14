At least 15 dead in road accident in southeast Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 14 — At least 15 people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash that involved a truck, a private vehicle, and a taxi in southeastern Mexico on Saturday, said local authorities.

The accident, which also injured two people, occurred at kilometer 127 of the Merida-Campeche federal highway in the state of Yucatan.

The Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) of the State of Yucatan said on social media that among the dead were the driver of the truck and another person inside the taxi.

The injured received immediate medical treatment at the scene, where SSP fire and ambulance units went to control risks, care for victims and transport the injured people.

The authorities urged citizens to take precautions when traveling on federal highways, as well as adhering to speed limits and complying with road safety provisions to prevent accidents. (Xinhua)