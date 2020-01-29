Portuguese gov’t “analyzing” U.S. Middle East peace plan

LISBON, Jan. 29 -- The Portuguese government said in a statement on Wednesday that it will analyze the Middle East peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump in accordance with its official stance and international norms. "The Portuguese government takes note of the peace plan released by the American administration, which provides an opportunity for re-launching negotiations aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," the Portuguese Foreign Ministry said in a written statement. Trump unveiled his long-delayed Middle East peace plan on Tuesday. "Portugal will analyze the proposal in light of the position we have defended, in line with the European Union, in accordance with United Nations resolutions and applicable international law," the statement said. "We also reiterate that the only way to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict seems to us to be through an agreement negotiated between the parties," said the statement. "Portugal reaffirms its readiness to contribute to the peace process in the Middle East within the framework of the European Union and the United Nations," the statement said. Xinhua