Asylum seekers plan to hide from the UK Government

Africa

April 23, 2022

By Refiwe Boleseng

those seeking asylum in the Uk or who already have that asylum status are now planning to go into hiding putting a stop to their routine status check with the UK government as the country launches a plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing, people are said to be panicking and scared hence this scheme by the UK government is predicted to backfire.

Government officials are noticing an increase in received numerous calls from asylum seekers, those new in the UK, those newly certified as asylum seekers, and those thinking of taking on the title of the asylum seeker, who have indeed affirmed that they plan to go into hiding as they fear being sent to Rwanda fired by an unknown fate in the African country and showed signs of concern that their Rwanda asylum plan might not work.

many asylum seekers simply do not believe the government can ensure their safety if they were to be sent to Rwanda, some complained they know nothing about the place, nor would they want to spend the rest of their life there.

