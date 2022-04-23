International triathletes test their mettle at Swakopmund

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, April 23 – Triathletes from around the world have arrived in Swakopmund for the World Triathalon Cup 2022 on Saturday.

Participants from different countries including Germany, the United States, South Africa, Australia, Japan, and The Netherlands are preparing to take part in the three disciplines (running, swimming, and cycling) event starting at 07h00 tomorrow.

President of the Namibia Triathlon Federation, Raul Spangenberg, and technical delegate, Alma Wasserfall, welcomed the competitors at a race briefing clarification at the Strand Hotel on Friday evening.

Wasserfall explained the rules and procedures as well as shared information on water quality and temperature and weather forecasts for tomorrow.

Athletes shared their delight at participating in Namibia.

“I’m so excited to be partaking in this racing event in Namibia and I’m happy to see a small country such as Namibia hold such as big event. The country itself is incredible! So far I have only met wonderful people and the coffee here is amazing!,” said Nathan Cohen from the USA.

Peter Luttensteiner from Australia was equally happy: “I’m super excited to take part in this competition because I’m hoping to score World Cup points and be in the world ranking.”

“It’s my first triathlon event and I’m super excited for the challenging competition. Hoping to fly higher!,” said Jaune Buttel from Germany. – Namibia Daily News