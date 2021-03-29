Ethiopia records highest number of weekly COVID-19 cases in Africa

ADDIS ABABA, March 29 -- Ethiopia has recorded the highest number of weekly COVID-19 cases in the Africa n continent with 11,898 new COVID-19 cases, the Africa Centers for Disease Control ( Africa CDC) said. This is the second consecutive week that the East Africa n country registered the highest number of weekly COVID-19 cases in the Africa n continent, as the country reported 9,329 new COVID-19 cases last week, that was said to be the highest weekly increase for the previous week, according to the Africa CDC continental update issued late Thursday. The consecutive highest weekly COVID-19 increase has pushed Ethiopia's total number of confirmed cases to 194,524 as of Friday morning, according to the country's Ministry of Health. Ethiopia is the fifth most COVID-19 affected nation in the continent.Xinhua Africa has recorded 4,154,938 COVID-19 cases and 111,318 COVID-19 related deaths as of Friday noon, according to the Africa CDC.