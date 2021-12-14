Trending Now
Home InternationalSPORTS Arsenal strip Aubameyang of captaincy for breach of discipline
Arsenal strip Aubameyang of captaincy for breach of discipline
Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron (left) collides with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday November 27, 2021.
SPORTS

Arsenal strip Aubameyang of captaincy for breach of discipline

December 14, 2021

LONDON, Dec. 14  — Arsenal have decided to strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of captaincy due to a breach of discipline and have confirmed that the forward won’t be available for Wednesday night’s Premier League match at home to West Ham United.

The club confirmed the news in a statement released on Tuesday, which reads, “Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s match against West Ham United.”

“We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed. We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match.”

The news ends speculation over the future of the 32-year-old after he did not train with the rest of the Arsenal squad on Friday and was left out of their 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.

Although he didn’t go into details, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta explained his decision. “We have been very consistent that we have certain non-negotiables in the team that we have set ourselves as a club, and he’s not involved today.”

This was the latest in a series of incidents between Arteta and the striker, who was also left out of the derby against Tottenham in March after being late for a team meeting. – XINHUA

Post Views: 52
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Star African football player to watch: Andre-Frank Zambo...

October 21, 2021

Newcastle United manager Bruce leaves club

October 20, 2021

Champions League exit highlights Barca’s decline

December 9, 2021

Raphinha, Neymar lead Brazil to 4-1 win over...

October 15, 2021

Messi wins record seventh Ballon d’Or as Putellas...

November 30, 2021

Inter Milan tops Serie A table by destroying...

December 13, 2021

United, Liverpool resume fierce rivalry

October 21, 2021

ESPN and ESPN 2 broadcast highlights – 8-14...

October 6, 2021

Formula 1, Turkish Grand Prix preview, 10 October...

October 6, 2021

European 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, Matchday 6 preview,...

August 31, 2021



100% secure your website.