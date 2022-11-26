DOHA, Nov. 25 — Following are the FIFA World Cup group standings after Friday’s matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Ecuador 2 1 1 0 3 1 4

Netherlands 2 1 1 0 3 1 4

Senegal 2 1 0 1 3 3 3

Qatar 2 0 0 2 1 5 0

Group B

England 2 1 1 0 6 2 4

Iran 2 1 0 1 4 6 3

United States 2 0 2 0 1 1 2

Wales 2 0 1 1 1 3 1

Group C

Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Poland 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Argentina 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Group D

France 1 1 0 0 4 1 3

Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Australia 1 0 0 1 1 4 0

Group E

Spain 1 1 0 0 7 0 3

Japan 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Germany 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 0 7 0

Group F

Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Canada 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group G

Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Cameroon 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Serbia 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Group H

Portugal 1 1 0 0 3 2 3

South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Ghana 1 0 0 1 2 3 0

(Xinhua)