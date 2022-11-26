DOHA, Nov. 25 — Following are the FIFA World Cup group standings after Friday’s matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group A
Ecuador 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Senegal 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Qatar 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
Group B
England 2 1 1 0 6 2 4
Iran 2 1 0 1 4 6 3
United States 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
Wales 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Group C
Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Poland 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Argentina 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Group D
France 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Australia 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
Group E
Spain 1 1 0 0 7 0 3
Japan 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Germany 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 0 7 0
Group F
Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Canada 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group G
Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Cameroon 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Serbia 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Group H
Portugal 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Ghana 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
