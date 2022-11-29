Trending Now
Netherlands beat Qatar to finish top in World Cup Group A
Netherlands beat Qatar to finish top in World Cup Group A

November 29, 2022

DOHA, Nov. 29 — Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong scored as the Netherlands beat Qatar 2-0 in World Cup Group A here on Tuesday, qualifying for the last 16 as the group leaders with seven points.
Qatar became the first host side ever to lose all three group matches in the World Cup history.
After the opening two matches, Qatar became the first team eliminated from the World Cup and only the second host to crash out in the group stage following South Africa in 2010, while the Netherlands, with four points from two games, needed at least a draw to secure their spot in the knockout stage.
The Netherlands were dominant throughout the match with 12 shots, while the home side had six but couldn’t create any scoring opportunities.
The Oranje broke the deadlock in the 26th minute, when Gakpo penetrated into the penalty area and drilled an unstoppable shot into the far corner thanks to a direct pass from Davy Klaassen. The 23-year-old Eindhoven forward scored in three consecutive matches and now leads the scoring list with three goals.
In the 49th minute, De Jong pounced on a rebound and tapped home after Qatari goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham parried a close range shot from Memphis Depay.
The world No. 8 netted home for the third time in the 68th minute by Steven Berghuis, but the goal was later disallowed by VAR due to a handball from Gakpo in the buildup.
The Netherlands will play against the second-placed team of Group B on Saturday. (Xinhua)

