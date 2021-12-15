Trending Now
Home National Namibia to conduct random PCR tests on arrivals at points of entry
Namibia to conduct random PCR tests on arrivals at points of entry
National

Namibia to conduct random PCR tests on arrivals at points of entry

December 15, 2021

WINDHOEK, Dec. 15 — Namibia’s government will conduct random COVID-19 testing for people permitted entry into the country at points of entry and will conduct genome sequencing on any positive results obtained, the country’s president Hage Geingob announced Tuesday.
According to Geingob, the validity of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) results have been reduced to 72 hours for visitors arriving, and if older, PCR tests will be done upon arrival, while Namibian citizens arriving with positive results with no de-isolation certificate will be subject to isolation at their own cost.
Geingob meanwhile urged against unnecessary travel and movement during the festive season, saying no travel restrictions will be imposed despite the spike in COVID-19 infections over the last two weeks. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 11
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Anglo American records increase in rough diamond sales

May 22, 2018

Italian striker Rossi joins Real Salt Lake

February 28, 2020

S. Africa encourages UNSC, world community to support...

February 27, 2019

India approves Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine...

August 7, 2021

Duiker hoping Namibia maintains lead at Cosassa

May 10, 2018

Comedy Central Roast Battle Adds A Bit Of...

July 17, 2018

Decay of moral values not unique to Tsumis...

April 10, 2018

African volleyball body postpones all competitions to curb...

March 18, 2020

Heavy trucks loading timbers in farms destroys farmers...

October 10, 2018

MVA Calls Urges Affected Families to Come Forward...

December 10, 2021



100% secure your website.