Namibia to conduct random PCR tests on arrivals at points of entry

WINDHOEK, Dec. 15 — Namibia’s government will conduct random COVID-19 testing for people permitted entry into the country at points of entry and will conduct genome sequencing on any positive results obtained, the country’s president Hage Geingob announced Tuesday.

According to Geingob, the validity of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) results have been reduced to 72 hours for visitors arriving, and if older, PCR tests will be done upon arrival, while Namibian citizens arriving with positive results with no de-isolation certificate will be subject to isolation at their own cost.

Geingob meanwhile urged against unnecessary travel and movement during the festive season, saying no travel restrictions will be imposed despite the spike in COVID-19 infections over the last two weeks. (Xinhua)