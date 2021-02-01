Brazil bans entry of passengers from South Africa

BRASILIA, Feb. 01– The Brazilian government has banned the entry of passengers arriving from South Africa in order to avoid the possible impact of the new variant of the coronavirus that has emerged in the African country, according to a resolution published in Tuesday’s edition of the Government Gazette.

Access to the Brazilian territory is suspended for passengers on flights originating from or passing through South Africa in the last 14 days, the provision said.

Meanwhile, passengers from the United Kingdom, where another new variant of the coronavirus emerged, are still not allowed to enter the South American country, with the same restrictions imposed on South Africa.

However, other travelers may enter the country by air as long as they provide a negative COVID-19 test result received no more than 72 hours before arrival in Brazil.

The provision also maintains restrictions on entry into Brazil of foreigners of any nationality by land or river, with the exception of Paraguayans and residents of border cities – Xinhua