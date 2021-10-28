Appointment announcement – Investor Services Manager

WINDHOEK, 28 OCTOBER – Standard Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Michelle Ngaujake as Manager Investor: Services, effective 16 August 2021.

With a Business, Economics, and Invest Management background, Michelle Ngaujake has recently stepped into the Investor Services Division. Much of her experience up until now has prepared her for this moment. She successfully grew and maintained the NamPost wholesale liability book, amid the economic downturn brought about by the Covid19 pandemonium.

Her professional experience is further cemented by her employment in the Namibian banking sector; having worked for Standard Bank in the earlier years of 2000 and subsequently at the central bank of Namibia.

Linking to the above, Michelle holds a BCom in Business Administration (UNAM, Namibia), a BCom Honours in Financial Economics and Investment Management (UFS, South Africa), and an LLM in Oil and Gas Law (UoB, Scotland). Her professional adroitness in banking can thus not be over-emphasized as reflected in her academic qualifications and past work performance.