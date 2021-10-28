Conclusion of investigations

WINDHOEK, Oct. 28 — The Bank announces the formal closure of investigations and subsequent disciplinary inquiries which emanated from the widely reported alleged infractions in allocating finance. Seven DBN employees were placed on administrative leave during April of 2020 in order to make way for unhindered investigations on the alleged misconduct.

After the protracted commissioned processes of investigations and subsequent disciplinary inquiries, which were outsourced to external parties to ensure impartiality, the Bank is happy to inform that the matter has now been finalized and suspended employees have since returned to work.

The Bank holds its employees to high ethical standards in the execution of their work and the necessary systems and processes are in place to manage employee conduct.

The Bank encourages its stakeholders to report alleged fraud or corruption involving DBN staff, clients, or potential clients. An anonymous call is done through the confidential external channel which protects whistleblowers. Email tip-offs to dbn@tip-offs.com, or call 0800 290 8000 (toll-free on landlines only), or 081 91847 (toll-free on mobile phones only).