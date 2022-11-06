Another man takes his own life in Oshikoto

Trending Now
November 6, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, 6 Nov. – The number of suicide cases continue unabated in the north, with yet another man found hanging in his bedroom at Onahima village-Oshigambo in the Oniipa constituency of Oshikoto region.

The man who was identified as 29-year-old Sebestianus Stefanus, was found dead early on Friday morning by his sister.

This comes a day after Elia Shanyengana, (40), committed suicide after he failed on three previous attempts.

Police Commander, Commissioner Theopoline Kalompo-Nashikaku, said the deceased allegedly came home on Thursday evening and did not greet any family members as he usually does.

Kalompo-Nashikaku said that the deceased reportedly went to his bedroom and locked himself inside, just to be found dead the next morning.

“The deceased was found hanging from the ceiling of his bedroom in their family house,” she said.

Kalompo-Nashikaku added that the body was transported to Onandjokwe mortuary by police.

“A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the real cause of death,” she said.

Kalompo-Nashikaku said no suicide note was left behind and no foul play is suspected. However, police investigations into the matter continue.

