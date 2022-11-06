Police officer arrested for drunken driving

Trending Now
Crime

November 6, 2022

 

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati 6 Nov – A police constable has been arrested for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol in the Oshana region after he was involved in a double road accident.

According to police Community Affairs Officer, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, the 47-year-old suspect who is from the Crime Investigation Unit (CIU) faces two counts of reckless and or negligent driving and driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor.

Aiyambo said the suspect was dribving behind a VW Polo with a Oshakati registration number when he bumped against the Polo on the right front door and mirror.

The police vehicle then bumped against another vehicle, a white Toyota Corolla with an Oshakati registration number which was travelling on the inner lane.

“Thereafter the police vehicle went over the pavement on the other side of the road and rammed into a house, resulting in the wall breaking down,” he said.

He added that the police vehicle got damaged on its whole front parts including the windscreen. The white Polo vehicle got damaged on its right front door and mirror whereas the white Toyota Corolla was damaged at the back.

Aiyambo indicated that no persons were injured in the process.

“The driver of the police vehicle is suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and is detained at Ongwediva police station,” he said.

Police investigations into the matter continues

