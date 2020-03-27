Anatomy of Khomas & Erongo Lockdown.

Windhoek, March 27-It is imminent. At 00:01, Khomas and Erongo Regions will be on lockdown. The lockdown will include Rehoboth and Okahandja towns. The lockdown will be in force for 21 days. In essence, entry and exit into the regions and towns will be highly restricted. Only those with a permit will be allowed to exit or enter lockdown regions and towns, and for emergency purposes.

The lockdown is a necessary measure undertaken by the Government to contain the spread of the corona virus and thus to protect Namibians from this devastating

public health threat. “We must act and we must act, resolutely” said president Hage Geingob . The president reiterated that the health of the Namibian people is the highest priority of the government.

At today’s briefing, the newly appointed Minister of Justice Yvonne Dausab said that the government is working around the clock to draft the guidelines, regulations and define the essential and critical services during this period. Those who will not adhere to the lockdown regulations will be fined.

“These bold and aggressive measures are going to challenge us as a nation, but we believe it is for the greater good. The cost of not acting, on time will be far greater than the inconveniences we may face today” the President said further.

During the press briefing the president also hinted that country lockdown might follow later.

All Government Offices, Ministries and Agencies have begun the process to reduce staff complement in their offices and employees have been permitted to work from home. Geingob said those who will be required to work from home are still expected to fulfill their duties as expected by their respective employers. Those employees in essential services will be required to report for duty.

The lockdown measures will be reviewed regularly as we scale up our national response to COVID-19, the President said. “During this time let us demonstrate the values of solidarity, unity and empathy. It is

not only about this deadly scourge during this period, it is vitally important that we maintain our sense of community” the President requested.

The president called on ALL Namibians to Stay At Home during this time. This will contribute to the fight

against the further spread of the disease and helping our public health system to respond to those who will need the services most. Members of the public are requested to comply with law enforcement agencies.

NDN Staffer