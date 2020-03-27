Zambia COVID-19 cases rise to 22

LUSAKA, March 27 -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Zambia rose to 22 on Friday, up from Thursday's 16, officials said. Most of the patients are people who recently traveled to Pakistan and people who came into contact with them, health minister Chitalu Chilufya said. He said 20 of the patients are being treated in Lusaka, the country's capital, while two are cared for in Ndola city, in Copperbelt province. Chilufya urged citizens to continue observing government measures against the spread of the pandemic. Xinhua