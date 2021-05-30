Volleyball Roundup: Japan, France win in 2021 Men’s VNL second round.

RIMINI, Italy, May 30 — Japan, France both overcame their opponents in five sets Saturday here in the second round of the 2021 Men’s Volleyball Nations League.

Japan lost the first two sets before they suddenly had burst of power to take the following three sets, especially in the tie-breaker, only letting the Netherlands gain 8 points.

R.Takahashi got a game high 26 points, and his teammate Ishikawa added 17 points in Japan’s 3-2 (22-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-8) victory to Netherlands. Nimir got Netherlands’ highest 25 points and Ter Horst gained 18 points.

Elsewhere, France went back from one set down to win 3-2 (22-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 17-15) over Germany. Clevenot and Boyer contributed 41 points together for France while Reichert led Germany with 19 points.

Saturday’s games also saw Bulgaria smash Australia 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-20), Poland beat Serbia 3-1 (26-24, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15), Slovenia eased past host Italy 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-15), Canada defeated Argentina 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-17), Russia overcame Iran 3-1 (25-17, 20-25, 25-20, 25-17), and Brazil swept USA 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-19).

Xinhua