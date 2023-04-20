UNAM Hosts Chinese Bridge Competition in Celebration of Chinese International Language Day

By Prince Mupiri

WINDHOEK, April 20 — On April 20, the Chinese International Language Day was celebrated in Windhoek, Namibia, with the aim of promoting multilingualism and cultural diversity. This day also commemorates Cangjie, a pivotal figure in ancient China, who claimed to be the inventor of Chinese characters.

The Chinese Bridge Competition was held at the University of Namibia, attended by the Chinese Ambassador, Zhao Weiping, the Confucius Institute Director at UNAM, Liu Dianbo, Frednard Gideon, a professor at UNAM, Unam students, and school principals from the city.

In his welcome speech, Frednard Gideon discussed the importance of learning new languages to broaden consciousness and establish friendships between people of different nations. He also congratulated the participants of the competition and urged others to pursue new skills.

Zhao Weiping praised the event for bringing the two countries closer together and recognized the support of UNAM and several school principals. He emphasized the growing demand for Chinese language education and its significant role in global business opportunities.

The celebration of Chinese International Language Day aims to promote cultural diversity and strengthen relationships between countries. The event highlights the value of learning new languages and the importance of language in facilitating international communication and understanding. – Namibia Daily News