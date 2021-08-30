Trending Now
Home National Shalulile arrives in camp for National duty.
Shalulile arrives in camp for National duty.
NationalSports

Shalulile arrives in camp for National duty.

written by Paulina Meke August 30, 2021

Windhoek, Aug 30–Tafel Lager Brave Warriors’ Peter Shalulile, Elmo Kambindu and Deon Hotto joined the team on Sunday with Virgil Vries set to join on Monday ahead of the 02 September clash against Congo in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Namibia will open their World Cup campaign at their adopted new home, Orlando Stadium in South Africa, on 02 September against Congo and then travel to Togo to take on the host on 05 September.

Coach Bobby Samaria confirms that Mamelodi Sundowns star man Shalulile, and Orlando Pirates leading player Hotto, and Egypt’s Ismaily striker Benson Shilongo all trained on Sunday afternoon with the team.

” Having these players in the team surely gets things going even better. They have the experience and they are on form and that helps us a lot”, explains Samaria.

The coach adds that Elmo arrived on Sunday night and veteran goalkeeper Virgil Vries will be the last arrival on Monday morning after he played on Sunday for his club Swallows in the MTN Eight semifinals.

The fast-tracked qualifiers due to Covid-19 will resume again in October as the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors visit group favorites Senegal, on 6 October and host them in Soweto on 10 October 2021.

Here is the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors squad:

Goalkeepers: Edward Maova, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Lodyt Kazapua and Virgil Vries

Defenders: Riaan Hanamub, Ivan Kamberipa, Gebhardt Ananias, Larry Horaeb, Teberius Lombardt, Approcius Petrus, Denzil Haoseb, Charles Hambira

Midfielders: Dynamo Fredericks, Wendell Rudath, Alfeus Handura, Wangu Gome, Deon Hotto, Absalom Iimbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Marcel Papama, Prins Tjiueza and Willy Stephanus

Forwards: Elmo Kambindu, Issaskar Gurirab, Peter Shalulile, Joslin Kamatuka, Benson Shilongo.

Robert Maseka
mrobert@namibiadailynews.info

Post Views: 21
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Top swimmers retain titles.

March 17, 2021

Anger rose in Kavango regions as all 3...

February 8, 2021

SKW dominated first league round

March 19, 2018

Skorpion Zinc NFA Women’s Super League concludes first...

November 27, 2018

Argentina scrape into World Cup knockout stage after...

June 26, 2018

New executive committee for NFA to come only...

February 21, 2019

Omatako Dam Stud Brahman farming association to host...

August 24, 2018

Registration for 5th CVS League season now open

January 25, 2018

Salivating match-up on the cards as Barboza v...

March 27, 2019

Otjozondjupa to establish regional sports administrative body

April 17, 2018