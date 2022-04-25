Trending Now
China donates equipment in support of Namibia's law enforcement capacity building
China donates equipment in support of Namibia’s law enforcement capacity building

April 25, 2022

WINDHOEK, April 25 — Namibia has received security equipment from China with the donation aiming to support law-enforcement capacity building in the African country, according to the Namibian Correctional Services.
The equipment, including 1,500 rubber batons, helmets, riot shields as well as knee and elbow caps were handed over at the coastal town of Walvis Bay. The equipment also included 1,600 sets of protective vests and will be distributed to correctional facilities countrywide.
Yang Jun, charge d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Namibia, said the delivery of the security equipment would help in the capacity building of Namibia’s law enforcement personnel, in particular, Namibia’s correctional services.
Namibia’s home affairs deputy minister Daniel Kashikola expressed gratitude for the donation, adding that it would greatly contribute to the country’s capacity in dealing with dangerous situations. (Xinhua)

