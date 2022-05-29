Ministry to host education conference

By Johannes Paulus

WINDHOEK, May 29 – The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture will hold a National Conference from 2-5 August 2022 to assess progress made in the implementation of recommendations of the 2011 conference on education and SDG4 goals.

This was said in a media statement by the Executive Director of Education, Sanet Steenkamp issued on Friday.

“Additionally, the education systems globally, Namibia included, have been facing challenges impacting on positive teaching and learning outcomes, and the COVID-19 pandemic which has further exacerbated these global challenges resulting in what is now termed ‘learning crisis’,” said Steenkamp.

The ministry held a National Conference on Education in June and July 2011 to assess progress in the provision of education and whether the country was on track to achieving its Vision 2030 goals.

The ministry has been implementing the recommendations from the 2011 conference and will be assessing progress at the conference in August.

Steenkamp added that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has announced the hosting of a Transforming Education Summit (TES) to be held alongside the 77th session of the United Nations general assembly in September this year.

“This will be a high-level meeting to mobilise greater political ambition and commitment to accelerate progress on education and the 2030 agenda.

“Contributions at these sessions will be part of the discussions at the National Education Conference in Windhoek in August,” she said.

Steenkamp said education minister Anna Nghipondoka and deputy education minister Faustina Caley will also be leading consultative technical teams to obtain public inputs through engagements and discussions and finally get recommendations in all regions from 30 May – 11 June 2022 and urged members of the public to attend.

