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akistan PM signs MoU as mediator in U.S.-Iran peace agreement
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akistan PM signs MoU as mediator in U.S.-Iran peace agreement

June 18, 2026

ISLAMABAD, June 18– Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as mediator in the U.S.-Iran peace deal, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Earlier on Thursday, Sharif announced that the MoU has been signed electronically by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump and has entered into force with immediate effect, marking a significant diplomatic development between the two countries.

In his post on X, Sharif said that the signing of the agreement at the highest level of the respective governments demonstrates the commitment of both sides to a diplomatic resolution of the conflict.

“The MoU shall enter into force with immediate effect and as a first step, Iran will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States will immediately lift the naval blockade,” he added.

The signing of MoU as mediator reflected Pakistan’s role in facilitating dialogue and engagement between the two countries and promoting regional stability. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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