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Russia strikes Ukrainian port infrastructure, ships in Odesa
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Russia strikes Ukrainian port infrastructure, ships in Odesa

July 22, 2026

MOSCOW, July 22 — Russian forces conducted group strikes on Ukrainian port facilities in Odesa, hitting infrastructure used for unloading and storing military cargo as well as fuel and lubricant storage tanks, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Apart from port facilities, a Nova Poshta logistics center used for storing military cargo was struck in Odesa. The strikes were conducted with high-precision air- and ground-based weapons as well as drones.

According to the ministry, a battery of the Neptune-2 missile system was struck in the area of the settlement of Kovalevka near Odesa, with two launchers and a transport-loading vehicle destroyed.

The ministry added that a dry cargo ship and a bulk carrier were also struck at sea while delivering cargo for the Ukrainian forces to the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.

Regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Wednesday that one person was killed and 10 injured as a result of a massive Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Krasnodar region overnight.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that air defense forces have shot down 242 Ukrainian drones over multiple Russian regions overnight.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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