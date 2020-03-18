African volleyball body postpones all competitions to curb coronavirus spread

NAIROBI, March 18-- Africa's volleyball governing body has postponed all sports competitions following the decision by governments to restrict travel to curb the spread of coronavirus. "Due to various international travel limitations and restrictions in much of the continent that impact the ability of some participants to take part in the tournaments, African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) agreed to stop and postpone all upcoming activities and competitions," CAVB president Emr Elwani said in a statement on Tuesday. This means the Continental Cup, which is a qualifier for the beach volleyball competition of the Tokyo Olympic Games has also been stopped. "Yes, even the Continental Cup events have been postponed until further notice," said Elwani. CAVB noted that the decision was reached after considering the best interest of all the parties and the health of the athletes, officials and fans. Xinhua