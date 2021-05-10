Georgia marks Victory Day over Fascism

TBILISI, May 10 — Georgia Sunday marked the 76th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Representatives of the government and hundreds of veterans from across the country gathered at Veteran Park in downtown Tbilisi to commemorate the end of WWII and laid wreaths at the Memorial of the Unknown Soldiers to honor those who served in Georgia’s Armed Forces.

Laying a wreath at the memorial, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili called the day “a great victory day when our heroes, Georgian veterans, have participated.”

“As you know, Georgia and Georgians made a tremendous contribution to achieving this great victory and to the historic cause of defeating Fascism. Therefore, it is our duty to value our veteran heroes, to immortalise their heroic feats, and to pay homage to all who sacrificed their lives in this great war,” he said.

To mark the 76th anniversary of the victory over Fascism, the Georgian government will give veterans 1,000 lari (about 292 U.S. dollars) in social assistance, while families of the heroes who passed away will receive 500 lari.

Up to 700,000 Georgians served in WWII and nearly 400,000 died, according to data from the State Service of Veterans Affairs. To honor their contribution, 224,000 were given awards while 164 were recognized as heroes. (Xinhua)