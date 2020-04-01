Victoria Falls closed indefinitely

LIVINGSTONE, Zambia, April 1 -- The Victoria Falls, a world heritage site, has been closed indefinitely with immediate effect, the Zambian government announced Wednesday. In a letter addressed to the Livingstone Tourism Association (LTA) and signed by National Heritage and Conservation Commission Regional Director Oliver Kandyata, the director said that the closure was compelled by the outbreak of the COVID-19. "The decision to close the site has been necessitated by the issue of the COVID-19 so that the public strictly adheres to the Ministry of Health guidelines with regards to the control of the disease," the letter read in part. The Victoria Falls, locally known as Mosi-O-Tunya (translated as smoke that thunders) is one of Seven Wonders of the World and one of Zambia's most visited tourist destinations. The falls is said to be the largest curtain of falling water in the world and is shared between Zambia and Zimbabwe. Zimbabwean authorities have also closed the gates to the Victoria Falls National Park due to COVID-19. Xinhua