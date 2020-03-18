Namibia withdraws from continental football showpiece slated for Cameroon

WINDHOEK, March 18 -- Namibia's men's football team has withdrawn from the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals scheduled to take place in Cameroon in April, citing the COVID-19 outbreak. The country's football governing body (NFA) decided to withdraw from the finals in the wake of various directives, NFA Acting Secretary-General Franco Cosmos revealed on the association's website Tuesday. "Following the directives by the Head of State Hage Geingob, the Minister of Sports Erastus Uutoni, as well as FIFA, the NFA informs all stakeholders unequivocally that Namibia will not participate in any competitions including the AFCON Finals 2020 in Cameroon," Cosmos stated. Cosmos said Namibia has enough evidence and advice to decide to withdraw from the AFCON finals and suspend all football activities under their jurisdiction. "Going forward, we shall continue to liaise with stakeholders in assessing the situation," he concluded. Xinhua