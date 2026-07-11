Ethiopia, Kenya ink electricity supply deal amid expanding regional energy connectivity

ADDIS ABABA, July 11– Ethiopia and Kenya have signed a new electric power supply agreement aimed at boosting electricity trade between the two countries and further strengthening regional energy connectivity.

Under the agreement, which was signed Friday between the Ethiopian Electric Utility (EEU) and Kenya Power and Lighting Company, Ethiopia will supply electric energy to Kenya’s state-owned distributor at approximately 24.07 birr (about 0.15 U.S. dollars) per kilowatt-hour, the EEU said in a statement Friday.

The new accord primarily aims to strengthen bilateral electricity trade, expand reliable power supply along the shared border, and further promote East Africa’s energy connectivity, it was noted. It is also expected to boost shared regional economic growth through the provision of reliable power and better-quality services.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, EEU Chief Executive Officer Getu Geremew said the agreement will help realize the shared dream of a more connected East Africa, demonstrating that energy is not only a source of wealth but also a bridge to sustainable development.

Growing regional demand for Ethiopia’s electric energy is driven by the country’s fast-expanding power generation capacity. According to official figures, Ethiopia’s installed capacity has more than doubled over the past seven years, increasing from 4,462 to 9,752 megawatts. Ethiopia currently exports electricity to Djibouti, Kenya, Tanzania, and Sudan.

New agreements are underway with South Sudan, and Somalia has expressed interest in future supplies, according to Ethiopian Electric Power. Beyond neighboring countries, Ethiopia plans to penetrate the wider African energy market by utilizing third-party transmission networks, potentially reaching Southern Africa.

Major energy projects commissioned in recent years across the country, including the flagship Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, inaugurated in September last year as Africa’s largest hydropower project, have been key drivers of Ethiopia’s rapidly expanding energy production capacity. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 66