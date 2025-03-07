Unlock Renewable Energy Opportunities!

Calling All Northern Businesses

(already participating in the Hydrogen supply chain)

So, you heard about Hyphen Hydrogen Energy projects, there is a lot of potential for Namibia’s private sector. Here is your opportunity to come find out.

Namibia’s renewable energy sector is expanding rapidly, and now is the time to position your business for success!

Hyphen, in collaboration with NIPDB and NCCI, are hosting a series of engagements countrywide to create awareness about preliminary opportunities for local suppliers and help them prepare for participation in the green hydrogen economy.

This is your gateway to a sustainable future!

Event Details:

📅 Date: 14 March 2025 @ 8AM

📍 Location: Oshakati Country Lodge, Oshana Region

Who Should Attend:

Small, Medium, and Large enterprises in the Oshana Region looking to explore opportunities in Namibia’s renewable energy and green hydrogen sectors.

Secure Your Spot: Due to limited space, registration is required for one representative per company. Attendance will be verified and confirmed by the organizers.

🔗Register here: https://forms.office.com/r/4Aq7mgEKiz

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and explore how your business can be part of Namibia’s renewable energy future.

For queries contact:

Johannes Shipepe – johannes.shipepe@hyphenafrica.com

Ricardo Goagoseb – ricardo.goagoseb@hyphenafrica.com