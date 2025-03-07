Trending Now
Home FeatureAdvertise Unlock Renewable Energy Opportunities!
AdvertiseBusinessEnergy

Unlock Renewable Energy Opportunities!

March 7, 2025

Calling All Northern Businesses 

(already participating in the Hydrogen supply chain)

So, you heard about Hyphen Hydrogen Energy projects, there is a lot of potential for Namibia’s private sector. Here is your opportunity to come find out.

Namibia’s renewable energy sector is expanding rapidly, and now is the time to position your business for success!

Hyphen, in collaboration with NIPDB and NCCI, are hosting a series of engagements countrywide to create awareness about preliminary opportunities for local suppliers and help them prepare for participation in the green hydrogen economy.

This is your gateway to a sustainable future!

Event Details:

📅 Date: 14 March 2025 @ 8AM
📍 Location: Oshakati Country Lodge, Oshana Region

Who Should Attend:

Small, Medium, and Large enterprises in the Oshana Region looking to explore opportunities in Namibia’s renewable energy and green hydrogen sectors.

Secure Your Spot: Due to limited space, registration is required for one representative per company. Attendance will be verified and confirmed by the organizers.

🔗Register here: https://forms.office.com/r/4Aq7mgEKiz

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and explore how your business can be part of Namibia’s renewable energy future.
For queries contact:

Johannes Shipepe – johannes.shipepe@hyphenafrica.com
Ricardo Goagoseb – ricardo.goagoseb@hyphenafrica.com

(Already participating in the Hydrogen supply chain)
Unlock Renewable Energy Opportunities!

Post Views: 58
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

FNB helps entrepreneurs navigate through harsh economic climate

July 16, 2018

Sanlam appoints new Marketing Communications Manager

January 20, 2019

Independence celebrations underway in Tsumeb

March 21, 2018

Bank Windhoek adds more languages to ATMs

April 24, 2018

NBL RECOGNISED AS A GREAT PLACE TO WORK

July 5, 2022

Namibia signs land lease for billion-dollar solar project

March 17, 2023

FNB announces winners of competition from Ongwediva Trade...

September 6, 2018

We offer the following Products and Services

July 3, 2018

Namibia Kickstarts Oil Boom with Sizeable 2022 Discoveries

April 19, 2022

Moody’s downgrades Namibia’s credit rating, but raises outlook...

April 6, 2022