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Iran accuses U.S. of “flagrant” ceasefire violation
Iran foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, lookd on during a press conference at the Lutfi Krdar Congress Center on the sideline of the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in Istanbul on June 22, 2025. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on June 22, 2025 condemned US attacks on key nuclear sites as "outrageous" and said his country has a right to defend its sovereignty. "The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences," he posted on X, adding that the attacks were "lawless and criminal" behaviour. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)
International

Iran accuses U.S. of “flagrant” ceasefire violation

May 26, 2026

TEHRAN, May 26– Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday accused the United States of “flagrant violation” of a ceasefire reached between the two countries last month, following U.S. military strikes in southern Iran.

The ministry’s statement came one day after the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed that its forces had struck missile launch sites and mine-laying boats in southern Iran on Monday.

The ministry said that the truce violation committed in Iran’s Hormozgan province within the past 48 hours, concurrent with the ongoing Pakistani-mediated diplomatic process between Tehran and Washington, once again revealed the U.S. government’s “viciousness and non-commitment to its promises.”

The statement added that the U.S. action also demonstrated that Iran’s “deep” distrust of the U.S. government is based on a logic and “profound” understanding of its “criminal and despiteful” nature and conduct towards the Iranian people.

The ministry condemned the “aggressive” action and stressed that the U.S. government would bear full responsibility for the consequences.

In a statement on Monday, CENTCOM spokesperson Tim Hawkins said U.S. forces conducted “self-defense” strikes in the Bandar Abbas area, which hosts Iran’s main naval base, destroying two vessels of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and hitting a surface-to-air missile site.

On Tuesday, the IRGC said that its air defense forces had shot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone and fired at two other U.S. aircraft, namely an RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance aircraft and an invading F-35 fighter jet, in Iranian airspace.

In a statement published on its official news outlet Sepah News, the IRGC warned that it reserves the “legitimate and definitive” right to respond to any further U.S. ceasefire violations.

The developments came as a diplomatic process was initiated, mediated by Pakistan, between Tehran and Washington following the April 8 ceasefire to end the war. The two sides are reportedly working to finalize a peace memorandum of understanding. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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