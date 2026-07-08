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2 tankers damaged in Russia’s Rostov region amid drone attack
International

2 tankers damaged in Russia’s Rostov region amid drone attack

July 8, 2026

MOSCOW, July 8– Two people were wounded and two tankers were damaged in Russia’s Rostov Oblast during a massive overnight Ukrainian drone attack, Governor Yury Slyusar said on social media on Wednesday.

“In Taganrog Bay, two tankers heading to Rostov-on-Don were damaged as a result of a UAV attack. Two people received minor injuries. One was treated at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital, where doctors provided all necessary care,” he said.

The governor clarified that the damaged tankers were empty, so no oil products were spilled.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air defense forces destroyed 415 Ukrainian drones on Tuesday evening over 18 Russian regions and the waters of the Black and Azov seas.

In response to the attacks, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike using precision ground-based weapons against Ukrainian defense industry facilities in Kiev, the ministry said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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