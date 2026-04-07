Mount Semeru volcano erupts again in Indonesia

JAKARTA, April 7 — Mount Semeru, located in Indonesia’s East Java province, erupted again on Tuesday, spewing a massive hot cloud into the sky, according to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation.

The volcano remains under a Level III alert, the second-highest in the country’s four-tier warning system.

The eruption at 5:30 p.m. local time produced an ash column approximately 2,000 meters above the crater, with a thick gray plume drifting northeast and east. Seismographs recorded the event lasting more than seven minutes.

No casualties or immediate damage were reported, but authorities warned that the accumulation of volcanic material on the slopes could trigger debris flows, or lahars, if heavy rainfall occurs.

This follows a restless Monday during which the volcano recorded several separate eruptions. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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