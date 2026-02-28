1st LD Writethru: Israel says not rules out targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader in new strikes

JERUSALEM/TEHRAN, Feb. 28 — Israel said Saturday that it will not rule out targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in its new air strikes on Iran, Israel Broadcasting Authority reported.

Israel has launched two waves of strikes on Tehran so far on Saturday. Media reports said explosions caused by air strikes were heard in Tehran’s eastern area around Ali Khamenei’s office zone, adding that the supreme leader is not in Tehran and has been moved to a secure location.

Media reports cited Israeli sources as saying all members of Iran’s leadership are targets of Israeli attacks. The first phase of attacks against Iran will last four days, media reports said.

Saturday’s first wave of Israeli strikes started with hitting central Tehran, with blasts heard and columns of smoke seen by local residents.

Explosions were also heard in the western part of the capital city, with the Mehrabad International Airport targeted, local media reported.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Authority has announced the closure of the country’s airspace. The Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement that Israel launched a “preemptive” strike against Iran on Saturday morning “to remove threats to Israel.”

Sirens were sounded across Israel to warn the public to prepare for the possibility of an Iranian missile attack on Israel. The Israeli side said the strikes against Iran were a joint, coordinated Israeli-American operation, with the U.S. participation reported by The New York Times, citing a U.S. official.

The U.S. military move was later confirmed by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said that the U.S. military began major combat operations in Iran. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

