188 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, 4 more cases cured

HANOI, March 29 -- Vietnam's Ministry of Health on Sunday announced that four more COVID-19 patients had been discharged from hospital after recovery in the country, which has seen 25 cases cured so far. Vietnam News Agency on Sunday reported that the four patients are all Vietnamese returning from abroad and were treated in the southern Ho Chi Minh City. Vietnam has confirmed 188 COVID-19 cases and reported no death from the disease as of Sunday evening. There are 3,215 suspected cases quarantined and over 75,000 others in quarantine for medical observation in the country, according to the health ministry. Xinhua