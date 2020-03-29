Geingob Inspects Lockdown Implementation

Windhoek. March 29-Following the commencement of the Khomas and Erongo Regions Lockdown on 28 March 2020, President Hage G. Geingob undertook during the course of the weekend inspection visits to various sites of the Khomas Region, including Katutura.

Respecting guidelines on social distancing, President Geingob interacted with

residents in several areas, and wishes to express satisfaction with the manner in

which Namibians have embraced the guidelines to fight COVID-19. “You should not panic, and should at all times cooperate with Authorities in order to ensure that the

national response to COVID-19 is effective”, the President stressed.

President Geingob also used the inspection visits to emphasize to senior government officials in charge of the national response and law enforcement agencies that they must ensure that critical services, such as transportation of essential provisions is not disrupted during the period of the Lockdown. In line with the guidellines for the Lockdown, the President also underlined that quarantine activities be implemented in an effective manner.

On Friday 27 March, President Geingob directed that the Lockdown will be

extended to the rest of the country in order to arrest further spread of the scourge of COVID-19. The modalities for the rest of the country are being fleshed out and shall be imminently communicated to the Namibian public. Efforts are also being

made to deal with all the gaps in the implementation of the natioal strategy to

combat COVID-19.

Emphasizing that the health of Namibians remains the first priority, President Geingob appeals for calm and calls for solidarity in order to defeat collectiively the scourge of COVID-19.

Namibia currently has 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Stay at home – Wash Your Hands – Practice Social Distancing –Save Your Life

NDN Stafer