Atletico Mineiro confirm return of former manager Cuca.

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 6 -- Atletico Mineiro on Friday confirmed the return of their former manager Alexi Stival on a two-year deal. The 57-year-old replaces ex-Argentina and Chile boss Jorge Sampaoli, who left last month to accept the vacant position at Marseille. "We are very happy about the arrival of Cuca. It's now time to join forces and build a winning team," Atletico president Sergio Coelho said in a statement. Stival, who is better known in Brazil as Cuca, became a frontrunner to take charge of Atletico after parting ways with Santos last month. The veteran coach also managed the Belo Horizonte club from 2011 to 2013, a spell which included the 2013 Copa Libertadores title. As a player, Cuca was a prolific striker for Gremio, Real Valladolid, Palmeiras and Santos, who earned one Brazil cap in 1991. Xinhua