SUN SUSPENDS SECRETARY-GENERAL BENHARD KAVAU.

Windhoek, Mar 6–The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Student Union of Namibia (SUN) has resolved to suspend the status of Mr. Benhard Kavau as the Secretary-General of the union in terms of Article 13 of the constitution of SUN pending disciplinary hearings.

Mr. Kavau, who is now a Primary School Teacher at Steenkamp Primary school and a Part time Tutor at the International University of Management (IUM) has been charged with contravening the provisions of Article 21 of Chapter 5 of the SUN constitution, and shall during the period of suspension desist from acting on behalf of the Union, whether directly or indirectly and shall forfeit any and all powers that he currently holds.

In compliance with the principal of Audi alteram partem, Mr. Kavau will be accorded a fair hearing to in accordance with Article 21 of the SUN constitution which deals with Grievance and Disciplinary procedures.

NDN Reporter